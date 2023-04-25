ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum

April 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kyiv

Russia is "killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," he said

AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture after a strike on a museum killed one employee and wounded 10.

Mr. Zelenskyy reported the strike on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast, and gave the toll.

"There are still people under the rubble," Mr. Zelenskyy said on Telegram and posted a video of people in military uniform walking through the rubble of a partly destroyed building with its windows shattered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia is "killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," he said, accusing Moscow of "doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people."

Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September.

As fear mounted that Russia may be pushing to retake the city, Ukraine ordered vulnerable residents to evacuate at the beginning of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US