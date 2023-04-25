Zelenskyy slams 'barbaric' Russian strike on museum

April 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture after a strike on a museum killed one employee and wounded 10.

Mr. Zelenskyy reported the strike on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast, and gave the toll.

"There are still people under the rubble," Mr. Zelenskyy said on Telegram and posted a video of people in military uniform walking through the rubble of a partly destroyed building with its windows shattered.

Russia is "killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," he said, accusing Moscow of "doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people."

Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September.

As fear mounted that Russia may be pushing to retake the city, Ukraine ordered vulnerable residents to evacuate at the beginning of March.