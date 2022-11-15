Zelenskyy says U.S., China statement on nuclear threats ‘weighty statements’

November 15, 2022 06:55 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson

Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a surprise visit to Kherson on November 14, 2022, in Kherson, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons.

“This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve of the summit, weighty statements have already been made,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, referring to the G20 as G19 in what seemed a pointed message that he did not consider Russia part of the group.

“In particular, it is important that the United States and China jointly highlighted that the threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable. Everyone understands to whom these words are addressed.”

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that nuclear war must never be fought, according to the White House, and opposed the threat of nuclear weapons use in Ukraine. 

