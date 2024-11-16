 />
Zelenskyy says Ukraine war will end ‘sooner’ with Trump in office

Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “constructive exchange” with Donald Trump during their telephone conversation after his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Published - November 16, 2024 05:00 am IST - Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest , Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest , Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday (November 15, 2024) that Russia’s war against his country will “end sooner” than it otherwise would have done once Donald Trump becomes U.S. president next year.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Mr. Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Trump promises to end wars with a 'strong military'

“The war will end, but we don’t know the exact date,” he added.

Mr. Zelensky said he had a “constructive exchange” with Mr. Trump during their telephone conversation after his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

“I didn’t hear anything that goes against our position,” he added.

Throughout the election campaign, Mr. Trump criticised the tens of billions of dollars in aid provided for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, and he promised he would resolve the conflict “in 24 hours”, without ever explaining how.

Russia open to hearing Trump's proposals for ending the war, an official says

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (November 15, 2024), Mr. Trump said “we’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s got to stop.”

Ukraine fears U.S. support will flag just as its troops are struggling on the front, or that it will be forced to make territorial concessions to Russia.

