Zelenskyy says Russia is evading sanctions on weapons

Russia has launched hundreds of missiles against Ukrainian targets since last October

June 05, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Reuters
Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said unnamed countries and companies were helping Russia acquire technology with an emphasis on producing missiles. File

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said unnamed countries and companies were helping Russia acquire technology with an emphasis on producing missiles. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 4 said that Russia was using a network of suppliers to evade international sanctions designed to prevent it from making missiles and other weapons.

In a video address, Mr. Zelenskyy said unnamed countries and companies were helping Russia acquire technology with an emphasis on producing missiles. Russia has launched hundreds of missiles against Ukrainian targets since last October.

Also Read | Ukraine shelling continues in Russia's Belgorod as thousands relocated: governor

"Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions," Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy added, was well aware of all of Russia's efforts to evade sanctions and will seek to ensure that "there are no products of the free world in Russian missiles".

In April, a senior Mr. Zelenskyy aide said Ukrainian forces were finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions. China has denied sending military equipment to Russia.

