Zelenskyy says over 10 million Ukrainians without electricity

November 18, 2022 05:45 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has faced strikes against its power grid following battlefield victories against Russia

AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were most affected. File | Photo Credit: AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 17 that millions of Ukrainians had no electricity, as fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine and crippled the country’s energy infrastructure.

“Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity,” he said, adding that the regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were most affected.

“We are doing everything to normalise the supply,” Mr. Zelenskyy added.

Also Read | Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

Ukraine has faced strikes against its power grid following battlefield victories against Russia, the latest being Moscow’s retreat from the southern city of Kherson.

AFP journalists in several Ukraine cities said the latest strikes coincided with the first snow this season, after officials in Kyiv warned of “difficult” days ahead.

Damage to Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure has been so extensive that authorities have been imposing power cuts to relieve the grid.

