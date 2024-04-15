Zelenskyy demands united global response to Iran and Russia’s ‘terror’

April 15, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 14 condemned Tehran’s strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to “terror” attacks by Russia and Iran.

“Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict,” Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He added that “the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world”.

Mr. Zelenskyy said “Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using Shahed drones and missiles”.

Russia has used huge numbers of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine and Mr. Zelenskyy linked Ukraine and Israel’s experiences.

“We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same ‘Shahed’ drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes,” he wrote.

Many in Ukraine have complained that Western support for Israel on Saturday was been more wide-reaching than support for Ukraine, citing international efforts to intercept missiles and drones.

Tangible assistance

Mr. Zelenskyy said that only “tangible assistance” can stop missiles and drones, adding a plea for the release of U.S. war aid for Ukraine that has long been blocked by Congress.

“It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies at this critical time,” he said.

Commander’s warning

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top commander said on Sunday Russian forces aimed to capture the town of Chasiv Yar by May 9, setting the stage for an important battle for control of high ground in the east where Russia is focusing its assaults.

May 9 is the date Russia marks the Soviet victory in World War Two with an annual military parade overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Red Square.