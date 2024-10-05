Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday (October 5, 2024) he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week.

The military meeting at the U.S. air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine’s allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

“We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on October 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders’ level,” he said on social media.

Mr. Zelensky said he would present “clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war”, adding that Russia could be stopped by “the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine”.

The last meeting in September, also at Ramstein, was attended by Mr. Zelensky, who appealed for additional weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the U.S. election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters to be given authorisation to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Russian forces have been advancing steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops.

