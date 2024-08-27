ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16 fighter jets against Russian air attacks

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KYIV

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks; for more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft

AFP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine’s Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Zelenskyy announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first batch of the fighter jets promised by Western countries, declining to say how many had been delivered.

"We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Mr. Zelenskyy said in English at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Saratov damages homes, injures one, Governor says

He said at the press conference that Ukraine still needed more of the jets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He told the media in May that Kyiv needed at least 120 to achieve "parity" with Russia.

NATO begins sending F-16 jets in new support for Ukraine

For more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft -- long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US