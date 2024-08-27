GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16 fighter jets against Russian air attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks; for more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KYIV

AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine’s Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine’s Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.

Mr. Zelenskyy announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first batch of the fighter jets promised by Western countries, declining to say how many had been delivered.

"We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Mr. Zelenskyy said in English at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Saratov damages homes, injures one, Governor says

He said at the press conference that Ukraine still needed more of the jets.

He told the media in May that Kyiv needed at least 120 to achieve "parity" with Russia.

NATO begins sending F-16 jets in new support for Ukraine

For more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft -- long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought.

