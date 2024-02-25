ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

February 25, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KYIV

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the “Ukraine Year 2024” forum in Kyiv on February 25, 2024, marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on February 25 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago, giving the first official figure for more than a year.

Mr. Zelensky told a news conference in Kyiv that he could not disclose the number of wounded because it would help Russian military planning.

Russia says its forces take better positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk

"31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000 ... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is lying there ... But nevertheless, this is a big loss for us."

Ukraine has not put a number to its military losses since the end of 2022, when presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the invasion on February 24.

Russia does not disclose military losses, which it regards as secret.

