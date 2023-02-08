Zelensky makes strong appeal for British fighter jets during surprise London visit

February 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - LONDON

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on a surprise visit, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is only Mr. Zelensky’s third visit abroad (the others were to Poland and the U.S.), since the invasion began. Mr. Zelensky made a strong pitch for British fighter jets. The U.K. announced that it will train Ukrainian troops to fly NATO-fighter jets.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said as he got out of a grey SUV in his trademark dark green sweatshirt, outside No.10 Downing Street. He was accompanied by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had met him on arrival at the Stansted airport. The two men held talks , following which Mr. Zelenksy addressed the U.K. Parliament.

He thanked Britain for its support, including former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was in the audience. Several other former British Prime Ministers – Liz Truss, Teresa May, were also present.

Mr Zelensky is scheduled to visit British monarch King Charles III in the afternoon.

He is also scheduled to visit an Army training site in Dorset for Ukrainian troops later on Wednesday, along with Mr. Sunak. The U.K. has trained 10,000 troops in the last six months, as per government estimates. They are also being trained to use Challenger 2 tanks, which London recently committed to provide Kyiv. The U.K. is expanding its training of Ukrainians to include air and sea troops, Downing Street said.

Significantly, the training will include preparing soldiers to fly NATO-fighter jets. However, NATO has not yet provided these jets to Ukraine, over concerns that it could exacerbate the conflict with Russia. Kyiv has asked for these, especially American F-16s, a demand U.S. President Joe Biden has not acquiesced to so far.

Mr. Zelensky made a strong pitch for aircraft to the Houses of Parliament.

“…Combat aircrafts for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” he said and presented a fighter pilot’s helmet to the House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle.

The U.K government also announced sanctions on entities and individuals providing Russia with military equipment or connected to financial networks linked to “Kremlin elites”.