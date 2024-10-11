Zelensky denies ceasefire with Russia under discussion on trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday (October 10, 2024) a ceasefire with Russia was not under discussion with European allies and urged more Western support ahead of a tough winter during his lightning tour of four capitals.

Mr. Zelensky was seeking a military and financial boost during a 48-hour trip to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin, amid fears of dwindling support if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency next month.

The Ukrainian President travelled to Rome for a working dinner with Giorgia Meloni, after which the Italian Prime Minister announced the city would host the next "recovery conference" to help Ukraine's reconstruction on July 10-11, 2025.

"Ukraine is not alone and we will stand with it for as long as needed," Ms. Meloni told reporters after the supper.

Before that, Mr. Zelensky held talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, after which he denied media reports that he was discussing the terms of a ceasefire with Russia.

"This is not the topic of our discussions," he told the press in the French capital. "It's not right. Russia works a lot with media disinformation so it [such reports] is understandable," he added.

Mr. Zelensky has rejected any peace plan that involves ceding land to Russia, arguing Moscow must first withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

Mr. Zelensky also said he and Macron had discussed Kyiv's "victory plan" to defeat Russia.

"Before winter we need your support," he added, acknowledging "a difficult situation in the east" and a "big deficit" in terms of some equipment.

Without elaborating, Mr. Macron said Mr. Zelensky had outlined Ukraine's "plan for the next weeks" and the pair had discussed strategy for the coming "weeks and months".

Mr. Macron emphasised he had reaffirmed France's support "for the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion".

Mr. Zelensky said later on Telegram that they had discussed the possibility of France and Ukraine jointly producing arms.

Ukraine is facing its toughest winter since the full-scale invasion started in February 2022, as Russia launches strikes on the country's power grid and advances across the eastern frontline.

'Just end to war'

Mr. Zelensky arrived in Paris from London where he had had talks with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Speaking after his Downing Street meeting, Mr. Zelensky said he had "outlined the details of our victory plan", adding that it "aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war".

The meeting, Mr. Starmer said, had been a chance to "go through the plan, to talk in more detail".

Mr. Zelensky says Ukraine desperately needs more aid to fight back after Russia captured dozens of small towns and villages in the east.

He is also pushing for clearance to use long-range weapons supplied by allies, to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Washington and London have stalled on giving approval over fears it could draw NATO allies into direct conflict with Russia.

Mr. Zelensky said he had raised the subject at the Downing Street meeting.

Mr. Rutte told reporters: "Legally, Ukraine is allowed to use its weapons, if they can hit targets in Russia, if these targets present a threat to Ukraine."

But he added: "Whether individual allies do, that's in the end, always up to individual allies."

Mr. Rutte and Britain cautioned against placing too much focus on long-range missiles.

Mr. Starmer's spokesman said the talks were instead about "the range of support" for Ukraine.

A planned meeting of Ukraine's allies in Germany on Saturday was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden called off his visit to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton.

Funding

On the ground, questions are growing about the long-term strategy of Ukraine's counteroffensive into Russia's Kursk region, given Moscow's push in the east of Ukraine.

"If this is a short-term operation, it will strengthen us," Bogdan, one serviceman sitting at a cafe in Druzhkivka, near Kramatorsk, told AFP.

"If it's a long-term operation and we plan to stay in Kursk, it will deplete our main resources."

On Thursday, the Kremlin said its missiles had struck two launchers of a U.S.-made Patriot air-defence system, which Ukraine uses against Russian missiles.

Ukraine relies on billions of dollars' worth of U.S. aid to fight Russia's invasion, and the U.S. presidential election in November could prove pivotal.

The German-based Kiel Institute warned Thursday Western military and financial aid to Kyiv could halve to about 29 billion euros ($31 billion) in 2025 if Trump wins the November 5 election.

Trump has promised to end the war "in 24 hours" if he is elected — a prospect Kyiv fears means being forced to make massive compromises to achieve peace.

Mr. Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.