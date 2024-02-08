Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Syrsky head of Ukraine's armed forces

February 08, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 8 appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new Army chief, in a dramatic military shakeup nearly two years into Russia's invasion.

"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Mr. Zelensky said. "I appointed Colonel-General Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Ukraine’s outgoing Army chief Valery Zaluzhny conceded that the country’s military strategy “must change” almost two years into Russia’s invasion, shortly after he was removed from his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tasks of 2022 are different from those of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new realities as well. In order to win together,” Gen. Zaluzhny said after his long-rumoured dismissal was announced.

Mr. Zelensky said he had invited the country’s outgoing armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny to remain part of the country’s efforts to beat back Russian forces.

“I invited Valery Fedorovych (Zaluzhny) to continue to be in the team,” Mr. Zelensky said in a statement on social media, in which he said the two men had discussed new leadership in the armed forces and that “the time for such a renewal is now”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.