Zelenskiy says Ukraine closer to end of war with Russia

Published - September 24, 2024 09:33 am IST

Reuters

Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine addresses the “Summit of the Future” in the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country is "closer to the end of the war" with Russia, according to excerpts of an interview with ABC News released on Monday (September 23, 2024).

Also read: India’s place in Russia-Ukraine peace-making

"I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," he was quoted as saying. "We are closer to the end of the war."

In the interview, he urged Washington and other partners to continue supporting Ukraine. A full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in Feb. 2022.

