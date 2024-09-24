Zelenskiy says Ukraine closer to end of war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country is "closer to the end of the war" with Russia, according to excerpts of an interview with ABC News released on Monday (September 23, 2024).

"I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," he was quoted as saying. "We are closer to the end of the war."

In the interview, he urged Washington and other partners to continue supporting Ukraine. A full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in Feb. 2022.

