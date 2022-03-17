Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori back in Britain after Iran deal

Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years have returned to Britain after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori smile as they sit in a plane flying over London, Britain, on March 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori — returned home to their families’ hugs and tears on Thursday after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged her seven-year-old daughter, and her husband and members of Mr. Ashoori’s family tearfully embraced one another after the two arrived via a government-chartered aircraft at the Brize Norton Air Force base in Oxfordshire in the early morning hours.

The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.

The breakthrough was reached as world leaders try to negotiate the return of both Iran and the U.S. to an international agreement designed to limit Tehran’s nuclear enrichment programme — talks that have been complicated by the prisoner issue. Negotiators have edged closer to a roadmap for restoring the accord, though recent Russian demands slowed progress.

“Looking forward to a new life,″ said Richard Ratcliffe, who had worked tirelessly for his wife’s release. “You can’t get back the time that’s gone. That’s a fact. But we live in the future.″

Extensive diplomacy secured the release of the dual nationals and led to agreement to repay the debt in a way that complies with U.K. and international sanctions. Britain agreed to pay Iran 393.8 million pounds ($515.5 million), which will be ring-fenced so the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes. The British government declined to offer details of the arrangement.