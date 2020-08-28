YouTube must block vulgar content: Pakistan

Pakistani regulators have asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider “objectionable” from being accessed in the country, a demand criticised by rights campaigners.
There are already fears about creeping censorship and muzzling of the press and activists in Muslim-majority Pakistan, with existing or proposed restrictions limiting free speech, usually in the name of Islam or national security.
In a statement on Thursday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it has asked YouTube to “immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan”.
The PTA said viewing such content has “extremely negative effects” and can foster “repugnant discord”.
YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
In July, the PTA issued a final warning to Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, ordering it to filter any obscene content.
It also blocked the video-streaming app Bigo Live, though the ban was lifted after a few days once the platform agreed to moderate “immoral and indecent content”.
YouTube was blocked in the country in 2012 after a U.S.-made film that negatively depicted the Prophet Mohammed, which triggered violent protests across the Islamic world.
