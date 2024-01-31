GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yemen's Houthis say they will target U.S., British warships in self-defence

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

January 31, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - DUBAI

AP
The U.S. and British have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and returned the militia to a list of "terrorist" groups.  

The U.S. and British have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and returned the militia to a list of “terrorist” groups.   | Photo Credit: AP

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on January 30 they plan to continue targeting U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea in self-defence, the group's military spokesperson said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.

“The Houthis fired missiles at U.S. warship USS Gravely,” the statement added. On Tuesday night, the U.S. military’s central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The U.S. and British have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and returned the militia to a list of "terrorist" groups.

