Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ship in Arabian sea with drones

Updated - October 19, 2024 11:57 am IST

Houthis target Megalopolis ship in Arabian Sea, en route to Oman, for violating ban on entering “occupied Palestine” ports

Reuters

File image is used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: AP

Yemen's Houthis said on Friday (October 19, 2024) they targeted a ship, which they identified as Megalopolis, in the Arabian Sea with drones, without specifying a date.

Megalopolis, a Malta-flagged container ship, is currently en route to Oman's Salalah port, according to LSEG data.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson of the Houthi militants, said in a televised statement that the vessel was targeted for violating the group's ban on entering the ports of "occupied Palestine".

Maritime agencies have not reported any incidents involving the named vessel.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November 2023 and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

In their previous attack on shipping, they struck a Liberia-flagged tanker with missiles and drones last week.

