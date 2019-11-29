International

Yemen’s Houthis say they shot down Saudi helicopter, pilots killed: spokesman

(Photo for representation purpose only): AH-64 Apache helicopters | File

(Photo for representation purpose only): AH-64 Apache helicopters | File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There was no immediate confirmation from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group for more than four years.

Yemen's Houthi movement said it shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia on Friday, killing its two pilots.

“A Saudi Apache helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile... and its two pilots were killed as it was completely burned,” the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a Twitter post.

Comments
