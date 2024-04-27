ADVERTISEMENT

Yemen's Houthis say their missile hit Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

April 27, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - CAIRO/LOS ANGELES

The Andromeda Star oil tanker is engaged in Russia-linked trade; it was en route from Russia to India when it was attacked

Reuters

Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Yemen's Houthis said on April 27 their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, as they continue attacking commercial ships in the area in a show of support for Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

The ship's master reported damage to the vessel, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said the Panama-flagged ship was British-owned, but shipping data shows it was recently sold, according to LSEG data and Ambrey. Its current owner is Seychelles-registered. The tanker is engaged in Russia-linked trade. It was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar in Gujarat, Ambrey said.

Also read: How has Red Sea trouble impacted India? | Explained

The Red Sea crisis

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and stoking fears the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

The attack on the Andromeda Star comes after a brief pause in the Houthis' campaign that targets ships with ties to Israel, the United States and Britain.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier sailed out of the Red Sea via the Suez Canal on April 26 after assisting a U.S.-led coalition to protect commercial shipping. The Houthis on Friday said they downed an American MQ-9 drone in airspace of Yemen's Saada province.

