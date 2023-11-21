HamberMenu
Yemen’s Houthis release video showing armed men seizing India-bound ‘Israeli-linked ship’; owner says vessel in Yemen's Hodeidah port area

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage on Monday showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea

November 21, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Houthi military helicopter hovers over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship as Houthi fighters walk on the ship’s deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via Reuters

Houthi military helicopter hovers over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship as Houthi fighters walk on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via Reuters

The Galaxy Leader commercial ship was "illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter" on Nov. 19 and is now in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen, the vessel’s owner said on November 20.

"All communications were subsequently lost with the vessel," Isle of Man registered Galaxy Maritime Ltd, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Leader, said in a statement.

"The company, as a shipping concern, will not be commenting further on the political or geopolitical situation."

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage on Monday showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship’s deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via Reuters

Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via Reuters

The United States denounced the ship's seizure as a breach of international law and demanded the immediate release of the vessels and its crew.

"The Houthi seizure of the motor vessel Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea is a flagrant violation of international law," U.S. State Department spokeman Matthew Miller told a briefing. "We demand the immediate release of the ship and its crew and we will consult with our allies and U.N. partners as to appropriate next steps."

The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader's crew is made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

"Owners and managers believe the seizure of this vessel represents a gross violation of freedom of passage for the world fleet and a serious threat to international trade," Galaxy Maritime said.

It added that the "key concern at this time is the safety and security of the 25 crew members currently being held by the perpetrators of this criminal act".

