ADVERTISEMENT

Yemen's Houthi rebels suspected of missile attack targeting a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

February 12, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - DUBAI

A ship has come under attack by two missiles in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the latest attack believed to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

AP

A ship came under attack by two missiles in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on February 12, the latest assault believed to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

No one was wounded in the attack and the ship was continuing on its journey, the British military’s United Kingdom Trade Operations center said in a statement.

ALSO READ
UN's IMO working 'tirelessly' to solve Red Sea crisis: head

It wasn’t clear how much damage was done to the ship.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, but it often takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge their assaults.

The rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That has disrupted shipments through the waterways and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US