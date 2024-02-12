Yemen's Houthi rebels suspected of missile attack targeting a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

February 12, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - DUBAI

A ship came under attack by two missiles in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on February 12, the latest assault believed to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

No one was wounded in the attack and the ship was continuing on its journey, the British military’s United Kingdom Trade Operations center said in a statement.

It wasn’t clear how much damage was done to the ship.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, but it often takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge their assaults.

The rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That has disrupted shipments through the waterways and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects them.

