GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yemen's Houthi rebels suspected of missile attack targeting a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

A ship has come under attack by two missiles in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the latest attack believed to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

February 12, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - DUBAI

AP

A ship came under attack by two missiles in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on February 12, the latest assault believed to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

No one was wounded in the attack and the ship was continuing on its journey, the British military’s United Kingdom Trade Operations center said in a statement.

ALSO READ
UN's IMO working 'tirelessly' to solve Red Sea crisis: head

It wasn’t clear how much damage was done to the ship.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, but it often takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge their assaults.

The rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That has disrupted shipments through the waterways and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects them.

Related Topics

Yemen / Iran / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.