Yemen aid groups voice concern over Red Sea escalation

January 18, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - Sanaa

More than 20 humanitarian groups have expressed serious concern about the military escalation in Yemen, warning it will delay shipments and push up prices in the heavily aid-dependent country.

After weeks of Houthi rebel attacks on Israel-linked shipping disrupted traffic in the Red Sea, the U.S. and British forces struck a series of targets in Yemen, prompting further exchanges this week. “The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains one of the largest in the world and escalation will only worsen the situation and hinder the ability of aid organisations to deliver critical services,” said a joint statement by 26 aid groups working in Yemen. “We urge all actors to prioritise diplomatic channels over military options to de-escalate the crisis and safeguard the progress of peace efforts in Yemen,” they said, voicing “grave concern”.

Yemen is suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations, with more than two-thirds of the population dependent on aid. The Iran-backed Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention, have been targeting Israeli shipping in protest at Israel’s war against Hamas. Following the U.S. and British strikes on Friday, Houthi missiles have hit the U.S. and Greek-owned cargo ships in the region, and a missile targeting an American destroyer was shot down. Last month, the World Food Programme suspended food distribution in Houthi-controlled Yemen because of funding cuts and disagreements with the rebels.