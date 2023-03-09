ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow duck calendars land Thai man jail term for insulting monarchy

March 09, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - BANGKOK

The yellow rubber duck is a symbol of an anti-government protest movement that in 2020 launched an unprecedented bid to try to reform the monarchy in Thailand

Reuters

Inflatable yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, are lifted over a crowd of protesters in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai man was sentenced to two years in prison on March 7, 2023 for selling calendars featuring satirical cartoons of yellow ducks | Photo Credit: AP

A political activist arrested in Thailand for selling satirical calendars featuring yellow ducks has been sentenced to two years in prison for insulting King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a legal assistance group said on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king

Thailand's lese majeste laws are among the world's strictest and carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison for each perceived royal insult. Hundreds of people have been arrested or jailed under the law, some for as long as 43 years.

The yellow rubber duck is a symbol of an anti-government protest movement that in 2020 launched an unprecedented bid to try to reform the monarchy in Thailand, where the king is constitutionally "enthroned in a position of revered worship".

The activist, whose lawyer requested he not be identified, was sentenced to three years in prison, which was reduced to two as his testimony was deemed useful, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which has represented dozens of people charged with lese majeste in the past two years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested in December 2020 after police raided his home and found yellow duck calendars he had been selling online.

"He denies the charges because he did not produce the calendars and the contents of the calendar do not have characteristics that would violate article 112," the lawyer, Yaowalak Anuphan, told Reuters, adding his client was free on bail and plans to appeal.

Article 112 has - until recently - been a taboo topic off-limits for debate in Thailand, but youth activists have started to discuss it on social media and in public, while some have pressed political parties to make it an election campaign issue this year.

Human rights groups accuse authorities of being overzealous in their application of the law, which successive governments have argued is necessary to protect the palace. The royal household typically does not comment on the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Thailand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US