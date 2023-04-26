Xi tells Zelenskyy ‘China has always stood on the side of peace’

April 26, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China has “always stood on the side of peace”, state media reported on April 26.

“On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks,” CCTV reported Mr. Xi as saying during a phone call.

No details of the phone call were immediately released.

China has tried to appear neutral in the war but refused to criticise Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Xi's government released a peace proposal in February and called for a cease-fire and peace talks.

Mr. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 invasion saying their governments had a “no limits friendship.”