Xi tells Ishiba China hopes Japan will 'properly handle' history, Taiwan issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in their first meeting that China hoped Japan would "properly handle" major issues such as history and Taiwan, according to Chinese state media on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Xi called for the two Asian neighbours to safeguard the global free trade system, as well as stable and unimpeded production and supply chains, as they met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Lima, Peru.

Also read | China says ‘expelled’ Japanese ship from waters near disputed islands

Mr. Ishiba told Mr. Xi he wanted to build a "constructive and stable" relationship but asked him to reverse an import ban on Japanese seafood and strengthen safety measures for Japanese nationals in China after recent fatal stabbings, and expressed concerns about Chinese maritime activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Japanese readout of the meeting, Mr. Ishiba asked Mr. Xi to release Japanese nationals detained in China.

It was the first meeting between Mr. Ishiba, who took office in October, and the long-ruling Chinese leader.

The leaders of Japan, South Korea and the United States met on Friday, seeking to cement diplomatic progress before Donald Trump takes office in an administration that many fear could upend alliances worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent months, Chinese and Japanese officials have moved to resume several consultative talks for the first time in years, signalling a possible steadying of testy relations.

China and Japan have been at odds in recent years over issues including territorial claims, trade tensions and Beijing's anger over Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, which triggered the seafood ban.

Also raising concerns about anti-Japan sentiment in China have been two recent attacks in China - a stabbing that killed a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen in September, and June stabbing that killed a Chinese woman trying to shield a Japanese mother and her child from an assailant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.