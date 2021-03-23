Xi, Kim exchange messages to reaffirm China-N. Korea alliance

Xi vows to contribute to stability in Korean Peninsula

The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to KCNA and China’s Xinhua news agency, Mr. Xi in his own message to Mr. Kim described bilateral relations as a “valuable asset” to both countries and vowed to make unspecified contributions to the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

KCNA said Mr. Xi also expressed a commitment to “provide the peoples of the two countries with better life.” Some analysts saw this as an indication that China would soon provide North Korea with badly needed food, fertilizer and other aid.

The exchange came as the Biden administration steps up diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asian allies South Korea and Japan to deal with the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s growing regional influence.