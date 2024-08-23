GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Xi Jinping talks AI cooperation in call with Britain’s Starmer

China’s President Xi Jinping discusses cooperation with Britain in finance, green economy, and AI in phone call with Britain PM Keir Starmer

Published - August 23, 2024 09:14 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping said that “China is ready to engage the United Kingdom in dialogue on an equal footing, on the basis of mutual respect... (to) enhance understanding and mutual trust”. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“China’s President Xi Jinping discussed stepping up cooperation with Britain in finance, the green economy and artificial intelligence in a phone call with Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday (August 23, 2024),” Chinese state media said.

The Chinese leader also congratulated Mr. Starmer on his Labour Party's July election win in the call that China said had been requested by Britain, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no immediate confirmation or broader comment from London.

Mr. Starmer's government said in June it will carry out an audit of Britain's relationship with China to understand and respond to the challenges and opportunities Beijing poses.

The two countries' ties came under considerable strain over the course of Britain's previous Conservative Government, over Hong Kong, British accusations of rights abuses, and concerns about Chinese firms' involvement in providing critical infrastructure.

In 2022, then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the end of a so-called "golden era" of relations that one of his predecessors, David Cameron, had championed.

Mr. Xi told Starmer he hoped "the British side will look at China objectively and rationally", Xinhua said.

Mr. Xi added that "China is ready to engage the United Kingdom in dialogue on an equal footing, on the basis of mutual respect... (to) enhance understanding and mutual trust," Xinhua reported.

The Chinese leader added that he saw scope to "expand cooperation in finance, the green economy and artificial intelligence," the report added.

China / United Kingdom / diplomacy / Artificial Intelligence

