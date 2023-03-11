ADVERTISEMENT

Xi Jinping names Li Qiang as China’s new Premier

March 11, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - BEIJING

The appointment likely means Mr. Qin takes over as Special Representative on the India-China border negotiations

The Hindu Bureau

Chinese President Xi Jinping at left and Li Qiang arrive for a session of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 11 nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become Premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

A long-time Xi ally, Mr. Qiang, succeeds Li Keqiang, a Hu Jintao ally who has retired after two terms. The new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who recently visited India for the G20 meeting, will likely be appointed on Sunday as one of several new State Councillors, taking over from Wang Yi, who has been promoted to the Politburo.

The appointment likely means Mr. Qin takes over as Special Representative on the India-China border negotiations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was on March 10, 2023, formally reappointed as President for a third five-year term.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The National People’s Congress (NPC), a largely ceremonial legislature, unanimously endorsed Mr. Xi, 69, with all of its 2,952 present members casting votes in favour of his reappointment, and none abstaining or opposing.

While Mr. Xi’s selection was a foregone conclusion — he was already appointed General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party in October 2022 for a third term — this week’s NPC session has underlined the extent of his unchallenged control and the return of one-man rule to China.

(With Reuters inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

China / World / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US