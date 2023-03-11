Xi Jinping names Li Qiang as China’s new Premier

March 11, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 11 nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become Premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

A long-time Xi ally, Mr. Qiang, succeeds Li Keqiang, a Hu Jintao ally who has retired after two terms. The new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who recently visited India for the G20 meeting, will likely be appointed on Sunday as one of several new State Councillors, taking over from Wang Yi, who has been promoted to the Politburo.

The appointment likely means Mr. Qin takes over as Special Representative on the India-China border negotiations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was on March 10, 2023, formally reappointed as President for a third five-year term.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), a largely ceremonial legislature, unanimously endorsed Mr. Xi, 69, with all of its 2,952 present members casting votes in favour of his reappointment, and none abstaining or opposing.

While Mr. Xi’s selection was a foregone conclusion — he was already appointed General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party in October 2022 for a third term — this week’s NPC session has underlined the extent of his unchallenged control and the return of one-man rule to China.

(With Reuters inputs)

