Xi Jinping greets new Pak President Zardari; says close China-Pakistan ties 'choice of history'

March 10, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Beijing

PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping. File | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan President, saying that the “iron-clad" friendship between the two countries is a “choice of history” and the strategic significance of their ties has become more prominent considering the current changes in the world.

Mr. Xi said that “the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations”.

