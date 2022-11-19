Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting

November 19, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - BANGKOK

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Xi met during an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok where another U.S. rival, Russia, saw itself isolated, with no top leader attending and a statement issued showing wide condemnation of its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Mr. Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Ms. Harris reinforced Mr. Biden's message that "we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries", a White House official said.

On Monday, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.

Chinese state media quoted Mr. Xi as telling Ms. Harris that his meeting with Mr. Biden was "strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-U.S. relations in the next stage".

"It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgement, and jointly promote the return of China-U.S. relations to a healthy and stable track," added Mr. Xi, who is on only his second overseas trip since the pandemic.

U.S. and Chinese officials have both put a positive spin on the renewal of diplomacy, while stopping short of predicting any substantive resolution of issues dividing them -- notably Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing.

Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden agreed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year, the first visit by a top U.S. diplomat since 2018.

Mr. Blinken told reporters in Bangkok that the contacts aimed at making sure that competition "does not veer into conflict" and examining areas of cooperation on global challenges such as climate change.

The United States said it was also looking for China to do more to rein in its ally North Korea, which on Friday test-fired a ballistic missile that U.S. and Japanese officials said was likely capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

China should use its influence to persuade North Korea "not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilises the region and the world", said a US official travelling with Ms. Harris.

If relations remain unchanged, Mr. Xi could see Mr. Biden in a year's time when the United States hosts the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Mr. Xi last visited the United States in 2017, meeting then president Donald Trump at his Florida estate, but relations between the two countries later sharply deteriorated over trade, Taiwan, human rights and Covid-19.

APEC, which groups 21 economies, focuses on trade rather than political matters. But after U.S. insistence, APEC followed the formula of this week's G20 summit to take up the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a member of both organisations.