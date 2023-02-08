ADVERTISEMENT

Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkey's earthquake epicenter

February 08, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NURDAGI, Turkey

AP

Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 7, 2023. Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. | Photo Credit: AP

Zeliha Hisir tried to speak, but could barely move after her hourslong rescue Tuesday near the epicenter of a powerful earthquake that has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

The 58-year-old woman's eyes darted around in shock and relief as a rescue crew covered her cold body in a bright pink and green fuzzy blanket. Dressed only in shorts and a T-shirt, she had survived through freezing temperatures in Kahramanmaras.

Her upbeat son, Mufit Hisir, told The Associated Press that firefighters who flew in from Antalya had rescued his relatives.

“Two hours ago my sibling was rescued after a six-hour effort. And my mother’s rescue took two hours. They’re both well,” he said.

Crowds gathered at wreckage sites throughout Turkey, vapor showing the cold air as people breathed in and out in anticipation of reaching more survivors. Even those who had emerged or escaped collapse in Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its forceful aftershocks now had to sleep in cars, outside or in government shelters.

In the town of Nurdagi, residents who lost loved ones said relatives could have been saved if rescue teams had arrived earlier. Steel rods jutted out of destroyed concrete like vines that rescuers had to work around in the town that's in a green valley below snowcapped hills.

“My sister has four children. She has one sister-in-law, in-laws and nephews and nieces. They’re all gone. They’re all gone,” Nilufer Sarigoz cried out, putting her face in her hands, sobbing.

Men cried as they used their hands to bless four dead bodies wrapped in heavy blankets placed in the back of a white pickup truck.

Sixteen-year-old Havva Topal still hadn't heard from her uncle, his wife and children, who were in a burning building.

“We’ve heard nothing, no news," she said. "The building collapsed after the earthquake and then a fire started 15 to 20 minutes later. No firefighters came, no excavators. We tried to save them on our own, by scooping water out with plates.”

“Our landlord’s spouse was brought out yesterday,” she later added. "They were charred, in pieces, in a horrible condition.”

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

