Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election - campaign

The move came only three days after Ms. Duntsova, 40, had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate

December 23, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Reuters
Yekaterina Duntsova speaks to journalists after submitting her documents as a presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election to Russia’s Central Election Committee, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Yekaterina Duntsova speaks to journalists after submitting her documents as a presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election to Russia’s Central Election Committee, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from running against President Vladimir Putin in an election next March because of "mistakes" in her application to register as a candidate, her campaign channel said on Telegram.

The move came only three days after Ms. Duntsova, 40, had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate. She had planned to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.

A video posted by a Russian news channel showed a meeting of the central electoral commission at which its members voted unanimously not to allow Ms. Duntsova’s candidacy to go ahead. The immediate torpedoing of Ms. Duntsova’s campaign will be seized on by Mr. Putin’s critics as evidence that no one with genuine opposition views will be allowed to stand against him in the first Presidential election since he launched the war in Ukraine. They see it as a fake process with only one possible outcome.

The Kremlin says Mr. Putin will win because he enjoys genuine support across society, with opinion poll ratings of around 80%.

