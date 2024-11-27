ADVERTISEMENT

Worst November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul, grounds hundreds of airplane flights

Updated - November 27, 2024 12:11 pm IST - SEOUL, South Korea

At least 220 flights were canceled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port

AP

A woman takes a photographs of her friend during heavy snow fall in central Seoul, South Korea, on November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The most severe November snowstorm to hit South Korea's capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of airplane flights and disrupting commuter traffic.

South Korea’s weather agency said 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has experienced in 52 years. A storm on Nov. 28, 1972 dumped 12 centimeters (4.7) inches of snow on the capital.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon.

The storm blanketed much of the country, with the country’s central, eastern and southwestern regions seeing about 10 to 23 centimeters (3.9 to 9 inches) of snow.

Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea’s well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, on November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 220 flights were canceled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails .

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul, while emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, signs, and other safety risks.

The weather agency said snow will continue in most parts of the country until noon Thursday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic accidents and other snow-related incidents. Yoon also asked officials to convey weather and traffic information to the public swiftly to help ensure they avoid snow-related damages and inconveniences, according to the presidential office.

