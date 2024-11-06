 />
'Worry' in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

Something will change...there will not be the same kind of support as before, says Natalia Pichakchi

Updated - November 06, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential elections has sparked anxiety on the streets of Kyiv at a decisive moment of the war as Ukrainian defences buckle under mounting Russian pressure.

Ukraine is reliant on foreign military aid — in particular from Washington — to hold out against Russia's invasion, launched nearly three years ago.

Also Read: Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war if elected as U.S. President

Natalia Pichakchi, who fled the southern city of Mariupol that is now controlled by Russian forces after a brutal siege in 2022, said she expected that crucial aid would begin to dry up.

"It's worrying. It's disturbing," she told AFP. "Something will change; there will not be the same kind of support as before," she added.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quick to congratulate Mr. Trump on his "impressive victory" Wednesday (November 6), saying he hoped his Presidency would bring "just peace in Ukraine closer".

Yet Trump's aides have suggested forcing Ukraine into territorial concessions by conditioning U.S. assistance.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."

Wait and see

Mr. Trump, whose running mate JD Vance said he does not care about the fate of Ukraine, has boasted that he can quickly end the Ukraine war.

Behind closed doors, some Ukrainian officials have remained optimistic about a Trump Presidency and have advocated a wait-and-see-approach.

Zelenskyy and Trump meet amid tensions over Ukraine conflict

That cautious optimism was echoed by Tetiana Podleska, who works in IT and speculated that future U.S. support for Ukraine did not hinge entirely on who was president.

"I think his role is a bit exaggerated that he will drastically change something for the worse," she said, conceding however that Trump was unlikely to improve Ukraine's position in the conflict.

"It won't change for the better, that's for sure. But I don't think it will stop completely," she added, referring to American backing.

Olga Prykhodko, a teacher in Kyiv, said the election results underscored that Ukraine had to make even greater efforts at home to make sure it could prevail in the war.

"Because our lives, our country's future is in our hands," she said. Yet she was still hoping that Ukraine's allies abroad would make good on promises to stand with the war-battered country.

"I'm concerned that support could decrease, but I hope that reason and democratic principles will prevail in the world," she said.

Igor Stryzheus, a 52-year-old resident of the Ukrainian capital, was less upbeat about the outlook for Ukraine with Mr. Trump in the White House.

"It worries everyone. It worries the whole world — not only Ukraine," he told AFP in central Kyiv.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens next," he added.

Published - November 06, 2024 05:22 pm IST

