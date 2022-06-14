Worries about South Korean economy grow amid truckers' strike

Stacked containers line a shipping port in Gwangyang, South Korea, on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

June 14, 2022 13:40 IST

“About 6,840 truckers were rallying at 14 sites across South Korea, continuing to trigger a delay in the shipment and delivery of key items such as steel, cement, petrochemicals and tyres,” South Korean Transport Ministry said.

South Korea’s Prime Minister warned on June 14 that the disruption of cargo transport could cause “irrecoverable” damages on the country’s economy, as a nationwide truckers' strike entered its eighth day.

“About 6,840 truckers were rallying on June 13 at 14 sites across South Korea, continuing to trigger a delay in the shipment and delivery of key items such as steel, cement, petrochemicals and tyres,” the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement said some steel- and cement-related factories halted their operations. It accused some striking truckers of obstructing cargo transports at some major south-eastern ports.

During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, South Korea's No. 2 official, said the “illicit activities” by the striking truckers will never receive public support, according to Cho Yong-man, the No. 2 Vice-Culture Minister who serves as a government spokesperson.

Cho cited Han as saying that the disruption of cargo transport could pose “a big irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on June 13 that the first six days of the strike caused an estimated 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in damages.

Truckers are on a strike, calling for an extension of temporary measures guaranteeing minimum wages amid soaring fuel prices. They met government officials several times but each meeting ended without any breakthrough.

In a statement on Monday, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity said the Transport Ministry lacked the resolve and capacity to narrow differences over the truckers’ demand. The Transport Ministry said it’s seeking to continue talks to address the issue.

South Korean officials and experts say the strike’s damage has so far been limited to the country’s domestic industry, though a prolonged strike may undermine the global supply chains already hit by Russia’s assault on Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 restrictions. There have been no reports of substantial disruptions of key South Korean export items such as semiconductors and automobiles yet, Industry Ministry officials said.