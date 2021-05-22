Worldview With Suhasini Haidar | India’s stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict

22 May 2021 00:21 IST

A video explaining India's stand on the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at where India stands on the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine as well as in the historical issue.

India’s position on the recent events, articulated in two separate speeches- one before the UN Security Council on May 16, and one before the UN General Assembly on May 20 has been called a balancing act.

