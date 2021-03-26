Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Why PM Modi's visit to Dhaka matters

26 March 2021 19:18 IST

A video explainer on PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

In this week's episode of Worldview, Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

Mr. Modi visited Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of Bangladesh. This is the first foreign trip by Prime Minister Modi since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friendship between India and Bangladesh is historic, evolving over the last 50 years. But there are number of issues between them as well.

Why does this visit matter? Will it press a positive reset button on ties?