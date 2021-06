Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | US President Joe Biden's big tour

19 June 2021 02:36 IST

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar discusses Biden's recent Europe tour and his meeting with Putin

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at US President Joe Biden's efforts in building American power back with several summits in Europe such as G-7, NATO, and EU meetings as well as his one on one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

