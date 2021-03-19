Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | U.S-China meeting in Alaska

A video explainer on the high-level meeting between U.S. and China in Alaska

In this week's episode of Worldview, Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar analyses what the high-level meeting between U.S. and China in Alaska means for the two countries, the world at large and India in particular.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi in Alaska, in the first face-to-face interaction between the Biden administration and China. The meeting was more acrimonious than expected, right from the start, while the press was still in the room.



Here are some points discussed in this video:

- What are the likely outcomes of this US-China clash?

- What does this mean for India?