International
12 March 2021 22:43 IST
Comments
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | The first Quad Summit
Updated: 12 March 2021 22:44 IST
A video on the India, Japan, Australia and U.S. virtual Quad summit
In this week's episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar discusses the first Quad Summit, held virtually which marks a historical move for the Australia-India-Japan-U.S. coalition.
While the special COVID-19 vaccine initiative which will draw on India's manufacturing capabilities, U.S. research and funding from Japan and Australia's distribution network is the highlight, there were many other messages especially from the U.S. on building a region free from coercion, a possible barb at China, also a clear sign from Mr. Biden on the importance of Indo-Pacific strategy. Mr Modi said the Quad is a force for global good and has come of age.
