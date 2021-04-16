Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Is there a backchannel between India and Pakistan?

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar analyses whether there is a backchannel currently in play between India and Pakistan

There have been a slew of media reports on a “backchannel dialogue” between the two countries that are discussing a number of initiatives. Two Pakistani news sites reported that the current round of negotiations allegedly date as far back as to 2018, and that Indian and Pakistan officials discussed, amongst other things, the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a SAARC summit in Pakistan in October 2021. Now, a UAE diplomat confirmed reports that it is involved in facilitating a dialogue between the two countries.

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at a few key questions:

What is a backchannel and has it been used between India and Pakistan in the past?

Is there a third-party mediating between India and Pakistan?