World’s longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday.
WHIO reported that the two died in hospice care in Dayton, their brother Jim said. The Montgomery County coroner said their deaths were due to natural causes.
Starting as children, the brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction. Jim Gaylon told Mlive that their income supported their family for years.
TLC aired a documentary about the men in 2010.
The brothers retired from entertaining in 1991, and lived alone until 2010 when health problems prompted them to move in with family members.
The Dayton community raised funds and helped renovate their new home to allow the brothers to navigate in a custom wheelchair, the Dayton Daily News reported.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath