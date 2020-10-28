Watch | World's largest fountain

Dubai's Palm Fountain broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest fountain. It spreads over 1,335 square metres of seawater. The record-breaking fountain is located at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.
The Palm Fountain has over 3,000 LED lights and 7,500 nozzles. It can shoot water up to 105 metres into the air.
The Palm Fountain was designed with a few tricks including colour and brightness controls. Its water jets dance to songs from all around the world. The song-water shows will include Khaleeji, pop, classic and international music.
It will have 20 bespoke shows with five different shows running daily between sunset and midnight. Each show will last three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes. The waterfront attractions are open to the public year-round.
Previously, Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea was the world's largest fountain.
