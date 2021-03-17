International

Watch | World’s largest floating solar farms being built in Singapore

The Hindu Net Desk 17 March 2021 12:47 IST
A video on the largest floating solar farms that are being built in Singapore’s coasts and reservoirs.

Singapore is one of the smallest countries in the world. But it is also among the biggest per capita carbon dioxide emitters in Asia. In a bid to tackle climate change, the country is building one of the world’s largest floating solar farms. It has resorted to setting up these energy plants off its coasts and on reservoirs.

