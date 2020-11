Watch | World's first hydrogen powered double-decker buses

18 November 2020 14:24 IST

A video on the world’s first hydrogen powered double-decker buses, launched in the Scottish city of Aberdeen

Scotland’s Aberdeen has launched the world’s first hydrogen powered double-decker buses. It is an attempt to reduce air pollution and transform the city into a green economy. A fleet of 15 such buses have been launched as part of the trial. These buses emit water vapour instead of carbon monoxide.

