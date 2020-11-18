International

Watch | World's first hydrogen powered double-decker buses

Scotland’s Aberdeen has launched the world’s first hydrogen powered double-decker buses. It is an attempt to reduce air pollution and transform the city into a green economy. A fleet of 15 such buses have been launched as part of the trial. These buses emit water vapour instead of carbon monoxide.

Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 18, 2020 2:25:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/worlds-first-hydrogen-powered-double-decker-buses/article33124170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY