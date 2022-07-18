Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

AP July 18, 2022 03:30 IST

AP July 18, 2022 03:30 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general on July 17, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,’’ he said. He dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. He also dismissed Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU. Bakanov was a long-time friend of Mr. Zelensky’s, according to Ukrainian news agencies.



Our code of editorial values